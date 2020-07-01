James Lewis

James Colburn "J.C." Lewis
SUNBURY - James Colburn "J.C." Lewis, 82, of 639 Acorn Hill Road, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Lewis was born in Hertford County on July 2, 1937, and was the son of the late James Major and Rena Harrison Lewis. A barber for over 60 years, he owned and operated J.C.'s Barber Shop in Edenton. J.C. loved his customers and considered them like family having had the opportunity to serve many of them over several generations. He always enjoyed his time spent at the barbershop and hearing a good joke and having a good laugh. A member and deacon of Sandy Cross Baptist Church, he also sang in the Men's Chorus. Other enjoyments included spending time with his family and traveling, especially his many trips to Pennsylvania. An avid gardener, he loved tending to his many plants and vegetables and caring for his lawn, and it is only fitting that he died in his yard doing what he loved. He had served in the Army National Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, James Baker.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, surviving are his wife of nearly 25 years, Katherine Hewitt Lewis; three daughters, Rena Skinner and husband, Michael, and Gina Askew and husband, Keith, both of Edenton, and Cheryl Pureza and husband, Carl, of Elizabeth City; two granddaughters, Sarah Norman and husband, Steven of Edenton, and Allison Pureza of Elizabeth City; two great-grandsons, Cole and Luke Norman; a sister, Ann Baker of Ahoskie; a brother, Tommy Lewis and wife, Sharon, of Harrellsville; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Sandy Cross Baptist Church, and will be conducted by his pastor, the Rev. Gary Nistler. A private burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sandy Cross Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Frank Russell, 550 Acorn Hill Road, Sunbury, NC 27979.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.