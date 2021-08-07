It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Senior Chief James M. Steiner, USN Retired, who lost his seven year battle with cancer on July 19, 2021. Born to James and Muriel Steiner in Nescopeck, PA on September 28, 1946. He attended school in Nescopeck and joined the Navy in July of 1965, where he excelled with a successful career until his retirement in October 1999. DSCS(SW/AW) James “Jim” Steiner attended Recruit Training in San Diego, CA where he was selected Recruit Petty Officer First Class (RPO1). He attained the rate of Data Systems Technician Senior Chief Petty Officer in May 1993. Senior Chief Steiner left the service in January 1973. He returned home to Pennsylvania where he was employed by the Pennsylvania State Police as a computer operator/technician for eight years, returning to active duty as a Data Systems Technician First Class in May 1981. Senior Chief Steiner served in USS Enterprise (CVA(N) 65), USS Harry Yarnell (DLG 17)(redesignated CG 17), USS Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS Abraham lincoln (CVN 72), and USS Dahlgren (DDG 43). His shore assignments included Fleet Anti-Air Warfare Training Center (FAAWTC) Dam Neck, VA, Naval Recruiting District Harrisburg, PA, Lewiston Station and Afloat Training Group, Combat Systems Training unit, Little Creek, VA, and Assistant Combat Systems Officer for Combat Information Systems at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News, VA in 1996. Senior Chief Steiner was qualified as both Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist and Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist. He was AIRLANT runner-up for Sailor of the Year in 1990. His awards included the Navy Commendation Medal (one award), Navy Achievement Medal (four awards), Navy Unit Commendation (one award), Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon (one award), Coast Guard Unit Commendation (one award), Navy Battle Efficiency (more than five awards), Navy Good Conduct Medal (six awards), Navy Expeditionary Medal (two awards), National Defense Service Medal (two awards), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (two awards), Viet Nam Service Medal (six awards), Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (five awards), Republic of Viet Nam Meritorious Unit Citation Gallantry Cross (one award), Navy Recruiting Ribbon (one award) and Republic of Viet Nam Campaign Medal with device (one award). Jim retired as a Data Systems Tech at Portsmouth Coast Guard Base, Portsmouth, VA in 2015. Jim is survived by wife, Linda and two daughters, Paige Spallino and Stephanie Thompson (Richard); five grandchildren, Ashlee Mead of Chesapeake, Joseph Spallino of VA Beach, Lacy Klose (Ryan) of Chesapeake, Jacob Spallino of Suffolk, and Morgan Tuttle (Josh) of Portsmouth; and three great-grandaughters, Ally Klose, Amelia Klose and Brooklyn Collins. Our family will greet a new great-grandaughter in November. While Jim will not be here for the arrival, she will bask in the love and care he leaves for his family in our memories. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Steiner family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
