James McCoy, Sr.

James Everett McCoy, Sr.
SOUTH MILLS - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. James McCoy who answered the Master's Call on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Celebration of Life Services will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:00pm at the Chapel of Adkins Memorial Funeral Home. Viewing and visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the funeral home. Please remember to wear your masks and social distancing measures will be effect. The family wishes to thank you in advance for following these guidelines.
The family will receive friends at the home of Mr. & Mrs. George L. Powell located at 175 SandHills Road in Camden, North Carolina 27921.
Adkins Memorial Funeral Home has been charged to serve the McCoy and connected families with excellence and care during their time of bereavement.