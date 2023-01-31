James McGinty

James P. McGinty

ELIZABETH CITY - James Patrick McGinty, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living. Born in the Bronx, NY on October 2, 1929 to the late James McGinty and Theresa Curtis McGinty, he was the widower of Arlene Selteneck McGinty. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. After active duty service, he worked as an accounting manager for New York Telephone. Mr. McGinty was a life member of the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department. He retired to NC in 1985.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.