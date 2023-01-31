...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less.
* WHERE...Alligator Rivers, Albemarle and Croatan and Roanoke
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS SOUTHERN AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND
NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...
Areas of fog are developing across southern and southeast
Virginia, and northeast North Carolina this evening. Visibility
is generally ranging from one half to one mile, with localized
visibility of one quarter mile or less. Fog is expected to persist
overnight into Tuesday morning, with dense fog becoming more
widespread.
Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to
the areas of dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam
headlights only.
ELIZABETH CITY - James Patrick McGinty, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living. Born in the Bronx, NY on October 2, 1929 to the late James McGinty and Theresa Curtis McGinty, he was the widower of Arlene Selteneck McGinty. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. After active duty service, he worked as an accounting manager for New York Telephone. Mr. McGinty was a life member of the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department. He retired to NC in 1985.
He is survived by three daughters, Carol Styrcula and husband Paul, Betty McGinty, and Dorothy McGinty; a son, James McGinty and wife Denise; a sister, Peggy Brannigan; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Eileen Fitzgerald, and a brother, John McGinty
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12:15 p.m., with Father Nick Cottrill officiating. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Albemarle Homecare and Hospice, 1507 N. Road Street, Suite 2, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the McGinty family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.