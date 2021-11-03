James McGonigle, Jr.

James John Patrick McGonigle, Jr.
HERTFORD - James John Patrick McGonigle, Jr., age 73, of Hertford, NC died on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at his home. Born in Woburn, MA on May 16, 1948 to the late James John Patrick McGonigle and Winona Phillips McGonigle. He lived a life of service to others first serving his country honorably in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam era and then as a dedicated police officer for thirty-six years prior to retirement. He also served as a former city councilman in the state of New Hampshire and was former President of the New Hampshire Police Association.
He is survived by a daughter, Amanda Behuniak (Matthew); sons, Michael McGonigle (Sarah), Kirk McGonigle (Kristen), Matthew Shaw (Megan), Keagan Martin (Delaney), and Aidan McGonigle; a sister, Kathy Bolduc (Richard); two brothers, Steven McGonigle (Terry) and William McGonigle; twelve grandchildren; and other family members Jackie McGonigle, Stacey Bisignano, and D'Ante "Taz" Harvey. He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas McGonigle.
Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mr. McGonigle. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.