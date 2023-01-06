James Oliver "Teny" Layden, Jr., 87, of 1537 Belvidere Road, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in ECU Health Chowan Hospital, Edenton. Mr. Layden was born in Perquimans County on September 23, 1935, and was the son of the late James Oliver, Sr. and Ruth Winslow Layden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 55 years, Avis Winslow Layden; sisters, Ruth Ann Riddick and Marvis Parrish; and by a brother, Millard "Shorty" Layden. A retired delivery driver with Hollowell Oil Company, for many years he tended the family farm and continued doing so until his death. He was a member of Piney Woods Friends Meeting. Surviving are his children, Jan L. Terranova (husband, Greg) of Hertford, James O. "Jimmy" Layden, III (wife, Sheila) and Tommy Layden, both of Belvidere, and Barry Keith Layden of Hobbsville; a sister, Betty Lois Lane of Orlando, FL; two brothers, Wesley E. Layden, Sr. of Hobbsville and Kenneth Ray Layden of Belvidere; 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in Piney Woods Friends Meeting and will be conducted by Pastor Jeremy Pugh. A private burial will follow in Up River Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the social hall immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Piney Woods Friends Meeting, in care of Johnny Winslow, 949 Belvidere Road, or to the Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Dept., P.O. Box 55, both in Belvidere, NC 27919. Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
