James “Pepere” Christopher Gibbons, age 72, of Coinjock, NC died on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Nashua, NH on October 12, 1950 to the late Bernard Gibbons and Gabrielle Bergeron Gibbons, he was the husband of Kathleen A. Gibbons. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1980-1995 as a CPO/E7. He then worked at College of the Albemarle as an Associate Professor Computer Systems and Electronics Technologies for sixteen years and retired in 2017. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Cynthia (Hastey) Bell (Fritz), Kimberly Hastey-Lane (Wade Thomas), Heather Hastey (James Kight); two sons, Patrick Gibbons, Mark Hastey (Jozann Black); grandchildren, Brandy Kight, Christina McDonough, Matthew Greschak, Travis Ryan Kight, and Jack Lane; great grandchildren, Clayton Travis Kight, Avery Greschak, Makena McDonough, and Finn Greschak. He is predeceased by a son, Sean Gibbons; siblings, Elaine, Patricia, Peggy, Bernard, Jr., Henry, and Allan. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Albemarle Food Bank, 109 Tidewater Way, Elizabeth, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Gibbons family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. To plant a tree in memory of Mr. Gibbons, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers.
