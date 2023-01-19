On January 15, 2023, the well-lived life of James Richard Thorne, came to a peaceful close at his home following complications of Lewy Body dementia. Born November 10, 1939, he was the oldest son of James Orland Thorne and Elizabeth Wallace Thorne of Selma, NC. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara Russell Thorne; his two sons, Russell Allan Mansfield (Melissa) and James Darrell Mansfield (Christine). His devoted grandchildren who gave him so much joy and happiness are Leanne Elizabeth Mansfield, Anna Katherine Mansfield, Katherine Mansfield Pomrehn (Paul), Sarah Melissa Mansfield, and Crafton Samuel Mansfield. Survivors include Jim's brother, Thomas Stanley Thorne; his sister Phyllis Thorne Woodard; sister-in-law, Annette Russell Luther; brother-in-law, Linwood Russell (Carolyn) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Lanis Edward Thorne; his sister, Frances Thorne Moore (Joseph) and Carlton Woodard, brother-in-law. A graduate of Selma High School, Jim attended North Carolina State University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Math and Physics at Atlantic Christian College, now known as Barton College. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Jim retired after 30 years in Computer Technology at Unisys. He later enjoyed a 13 year position with the NC Employment Security Commission before his final retirement. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed adventure, nature, wildlife and showing his sons their beautiful country when they were young boys. Jim's "favorite place" was the family's river home on the Perquimans River, surrounded by family and friends. Jim worshipped faithfully for 50 years at Providence Baptist Church and was a dedicated member of the Agape Sunday School Class. A service to remember and celebrate Jim Thorne's life will be held at Providence Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Road, Charlotte, NC on Thursday January 19 at 2:00 PM with Dr. Lee Canipe officiating. Visitation with the family will follow the service in the Rotunda. Internment will be in Elizabeth City, NC on Saturday January 21. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be considered to Providence Baptist Church, designated for Capital Improvements. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC; 28204 (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
