James Roberts

James R. Roberts
ELIZABETH CITY - James Ralph "Jimmy" Roberts, 75, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in Elizabeth City.
Jimmy was born in the family farmhouse in Shawboro on May, 20, 1946, and was the son of the late James Monroe Roberts, Jr. and Helen Pritchard Roberts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Lewis Blanchard, Jr.
A graduate of Joseph P. Knapp High School and College of The Albemarle, he was retired civil service, working as a mechanic at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for 2 years, and at the US Coast Guard Air Station, Elizabeth City, for 28 years. Other areas of service included serving in the North Carolina National Guard for nearly 31 years, retiring with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
An avid reader who enjoyed collecting antiques, he loved tinkering on various kinds of vehicles. Many will remember Jimmy for his ability to entertain friends and family with his intriguing stories.
Surviving are his siblings, Rosa Blanchard, Shirley Sample (husband, Eugene), Elaine Barco (husband, Gregg), and Wilson Roberts (wife, Darlene); many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, December 12th, at 2:00 p.m. in the Roberts Family Cemetery, 463 North Indiantown Road, Shawboro, and will be conducted by the Rev. Boyce Porter.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.