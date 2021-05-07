Celebration of life for James Savage, a believer in Christ Jesus will be Tuesday May 11,2021 at New Hope Church graveside at 1:00pm. Visitation will be Monday May 10,2021 at Stallings funeral home from 5 to 7. He was born in Gates County NC but has been a resident of Elizabeth City NC for over 50 years. He enjoyed working at our Elizabeth City Coast Guard for over 40 years. He was a very kind father and husband.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.