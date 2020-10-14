James Sawyer

James "Ted" Sawyer
ELIZABETH CITY - James Theodore "Ted" Sawyer, 83, of Elizabeth City passed on to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. A native of Pasquotank County, he was the son of the late Leroy Sawyer and Gussie Lee Whitehurst. Ted was a retired employee of Norfolk Southern Railroad and member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Ted is survived by his brother Jimmy Ray Anderson and Clint Perl of Kitty Hawk, NC; sister-in-law, Nellie Sawyer of Hertford, NC; and brother-in-law, Hersey Kight of Elizabeth City, NC. He is predeceased by his brother, Henry Clay Sawyer and sister, Anna Anderson Kight of Elizabeth City, NC.
Ted loved being with family and spending special times with them during all of their trips to the Outer Banks beaches, his "Happy Place". I believe his motto to be: "A kind heart doeth good like a medicine". There was and always will be a special place deep within his heart for his nieces, nephew, and families - Anita and Bruce, Gussie and Al, William, Gwen and Donald, and Lisa and Dave.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at New Hollywood Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Griffith officiating. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sawyer family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.