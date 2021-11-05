James Scott, Sr.

James Ray Scott, Sr.
KILL DEVIL HILLS - James Ray Scott, Sr., 86, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at his home.
Born in Pasquotank County on July 16, 1935, he was the son of the late Emma Anderson Scott and Willard Scott.
Jimmy owned and operated J.R. Scott & Son Produce. He was an animal lover and avid NC State fan. He loved going to ball games to watch his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Ann Davis Scott; a daughter, Gay Scott (Denise Jordan); a son, Ray Scott (Cindy); two grandsons, Travis Wright (Allison Foster) and Tray Scott (Rhiana); and two precious great-grandchildren, Jake and Eve Scott.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie Scott.
In keeping with Jimmy's wishes, there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the OBX SPCA (PO Box 2477, Manteo, NC 27954) or the SPCA of NENC (102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909).
Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.