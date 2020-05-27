James "JR" Spence
ELIZABETH CITY - James "JR" Spence entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Friday, March 29, 2020 at Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home, 310 E. Grice St., Elizabeth City, NC at 11:00 am. The service will be aired live on the website at www.beachrivers.com. For attendance please call the funeral home. Viewing will be Thursday from 4:00-6:00 pm at the funeral home. James "JR" leaves to cherish his memories: loving wife, Emma M. Spence; daughter, Cathy Spence Daniels; son in law, Michael Daniels; grandsons, James M. Daniels, Joseph J. Daniels, Noah C. Daniels-Wilder; sister, Inez Moore; brother/friend, Elonza C. Joyner; Goddaughter, Phyllis Fitchgerald (Jonathan); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
You may sign the on line guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Spence family.