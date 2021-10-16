James Thomas Byron

James "Jim" Byron, 72, of Hertford, NC, passed away peacefully at home during the early hours of October 7, 2021, with his wife, Pat by his side. He was born in Newark, NJ on November 10, 1948 and was the son of the late Edwin T. Byron and Dorothy McKeon Byron. He was predeceased by his infant son, Brett Byron and by his brother, George Byron. Jim worked for the Property and Casualty division of Prudential Financial for 27 years, retiring as Vice President of Claims. He enjoyed playing golf, and although he would say he wasn’t very good at it, he treasured the camaraderie and friendship of his fellow players. Jim loved to fish. He spent many years fishing at the Jersey Shore, and after retirement, in the waters of North Carolina. He greatly enjoyed fishing in the ponds in the community. Jim was a much loved and well respected member of his community at the Albemarle Plantation. He was past member of the Board of Directors, and instrumental in overseeing the completion of the Community Center. He most looked forward to help run the Sound Sports Club annual Pondfest, a Fourth of July event for the resident and visiting children. During the weeks leading up to the event, Jim would prepare fishing poles, check the weather, recruit helpers and gather prizes, check the weather, ensure the pond area was in good shape for the day, and yes, check the weather. Watching all the children excitedly catching fish gave him so much joy. When the day was over, he would already be talking about next year’s event....and thinking about the weather. Jim was a kind and caring man, who believed in the importance of always doing what was right for his family and friends. He was a good listener and gave advice from the heart. He was devoted to his family. He always beamed with pride whenever he spoke of his daughter, Lauren and son, JB. His wife, children and grandchildren were his world, and he was theirs. Those who will forever cherish his memory are his wife and best friend of 27 years, Patricia Reilly; his beloved children and grandchildren, daughter Lauren Byron, of Rumson, NJ; son, JB (Brittney) Byron; grandchildren, James and Ryleigh Byron, of Toms River, NJ; sisters, Elizabeth Savage, of New Jersey; Linda Hari (Jerry), of Kentucky; Donna Lutes (Louie), of New Jersey; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends. He is greatly missed by his little buddy, Gus. “The measure of a man is not determined by his show of outward strength, or the volume of his voice, or the thunder of his actions, or of his intellect or academic abilities. It is seen rather in terms of the love he has for his family and for everyone. The strength of his commitments, the genuineness of his friendships, the sincerity of his purpose, the quiet courage of his convictions. The fun, laughter, joy and happiness he gives to his family and to others. His love of life, his patience and his honesty, and his contentment with what he has.” (Grady Poulard) A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com
