James Tice, III

James Williams Tice, III
MOYOCK - James "Jim" Williams Tice, III of Moyock, NC passed away peacefully Monday, August 31, 2020 in his home, just two months shy of his 100th birthday.
Jim was born in Lynbrook, NY (Nassau County) as the youngest of three children to the late James Williams Tice and Ada Rogers Tice.
Jim enjoyed the Long Island coastal life as a child and often shared stories of his summer work as a golf caddie at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, earning $1.00 a day in tips. His love for sporting was honed in the marsh and bays of the island that eventually turned into a life-long love and career.
Jim attended the University of Alabama before moving back to New York to start a farming career in the Southern Tier region with his brother, Rogers. In 1946, Jim and Rogers bought marsh and waterfront property in Currituck County, NC and began raising horses, chickens, and grain farming. He and his brother trapped many miles of wetlands and marsh that border the Currituck Sound and Tulls Bay as part of their living, passing the trade down to their children and grandchildren. In addition to his farming, trapping, and waterfowl guiding career, he traveled the United States as an antique arms dealer. Jim was known for his excellent marksmanship and passed his love of sporting down three generations.
Always the avid sportsman, Jim traveled the United States and Canada hunting and visiting the wide-open country. He and his wife, Roselyn, of sixty-eight years spent their summer months at their beloved upstate New York farm in McDonough, where he raised crops and dairy cattle.
Jim lived an active and independent life.
Besides his wife, Roselyn Kopac Tice, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Tice Blattmachr (George), and his brother, Rogers Lewis Tice (Mildred).
Jim is survived by his children, Marcia Tice Steele (Russell), Jeanne Tice Farlow, and Billy Tice (Alice), each of Moyock, NC; grandchildren, Josh Davies of Currituck, Meredith Long (Mark) of Murfreesboro, NC, Gregory Tice (Lindsey) of Shawboro, NC, and Thomas Davies of McDonough, NY; six great-grandchildren, Alexis Tice, Ashton Tice, Dakota Long, Dallas Long, Oliver Tice, and Roselyn Tice; nephews, Jonathan Blattmachr, Douglas Blattmachr, and Jeffrey Tice; and nieces Barbara Tice and Cynthia Tice.
Per Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Pilmoor United Methodist Church, 192 Courthouse Road., Currituck, NC 27929 where, until his passing, he was the oldest living church member. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Tice family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.