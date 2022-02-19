James Tillett

James L. "Cody" Tillett

ELIZABETH CITY - James L. "Cody" Tillett, 43 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel. Interment will follow in the New Oak Grove Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Masks are required.

Cody's memory will be cherished by his son, Dakari Adams and Dakari's mom, Monek Adams; His sister, Juvanda Gibbs Crutch (Kevin); and Cody's special friend Felicia "FeFe" Williams, all of Elizabeth City, NC. Cody has a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends that he has made an impact in each of their lives. Professional Services are being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.

