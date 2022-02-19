James Tillett

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
Gusty westerly/west-northwesterly winds are expected Saturday
afternoon averaging 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Minimum
relative humidities of 20 to 25 percent are expected. While some
areas had rain in the last 24 hours, gusty winds and low humidity
Friday and Saturday will have dried out fuels across the area.
These conditions will lead to increased fire danger across the
area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
ELIZABETH CITY - James L. "Cody" Tillett, 43 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel. Interment will follow in the New Oak Grove Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Masks are required.
Cody's memory will be cherished by his son, Dakari Adams and Dakari's mom, Monek Adams; His sister, Juvanda Gibbs Crutch (Kevin); and Cody's special friend Felicia "FeFe" Williams, all of Elizabeth City, NC. Cody has a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends that he has made an impact in each of their lives. Professional Services are being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.