SHILOH - James Donald Wilkins, age 78, of Shiloh, NC died on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his home. Born in Grand Rapids, MN on June 15, 1943 to the late James C. Wilkins and Nellie Bignall Taylor, he was the widower of Pamela Wilkins. Mr. Wilkins served his country honorably in the U. S. Army. After serving, he worked as a truck driver and also owned and operated Wilkins Grocery. He was a member of Riddle Pentecostal Holiness Church.
He is survived by a daughter, Jami Wilkins of Shiloh; a son, James Wilkins (Shelley) of Durham, NC; two brothers, Jerry Wilkins of AZ and Jack Wilkins of MT; a half-sister, Carol Venlet of MI; two grandchildren, Olivia Wilkins and Isla Wilkins; two sisters-in-law, Jo Ann Young and Linda Primaky of Elizabeth City; many nieces and nephews; and Jenny Spivey and her children, Kevin and Aubree who he loved as his own child and grandchildren.
A funeral service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Riddle Pentecostal Holiness Church, 945 S. Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh, NC 27974 with the Pastor Jon Mason officiating. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Wilkins family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hyland Boulevard, Staten Island, NY10306 or online at t2t.org/donate/.61 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.