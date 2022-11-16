James William Jernigan, Jr.

James “J.J.” William Jernigan, Jr., age 50, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Friday, November 11, 2022 at his residence. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on April 10, 1972 to James William Jernigan and Kathleen Barclay Jernigan, he was the loving husband of Bonnie Jane Cartwright Jernigan. J.J. was an Engineering Manager at Hoffer Flow Controls, Inc., where he worked for twenty-five years. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his son, Marcus Robert Jernigan; beloved dogs, Chase and Clover; sister, Janet Cerza (Jimmy) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; brother, David Jernigan of Atlanta, GA; and nephews, James and Jacob Cerza; mother-in-law, Sara Cartwright; brother-in-law, David Cartwright (Melissa), and their children, Dylan and Drake; and, brother-in-law, Scott Cartwright. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Roy Cartwright. He was loved by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. J.J. was a dedicated foster parent for seven years. He had many passions throughout his life. He was a talented singer, songwriter, and musician. He played in local bands in his community and other venues. He enjoyed vacationing with his wife; fishing with his son; gardening and cooking; and enjoyed playing tennis with Vito. His latest and most important passion would be Jiu-Jitsu at Tinsley Family Martial Arts with Donnie Tinsley, where they all had a brotherhood bond and were like a second family to him. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Park Church with Pastor Scott Neal officiating. The family will receive friends in the lobby of the church immediately following the service. Casual attire suggested. In lieu of flowers, an education fund has been established for Marcus in the form of a UTMA account at State Employee’s Credit Union. Please write your check out to: UTMA Custodian for Marcus R. Jernigan, and deposit into UTMA account at State Employee’s Credit Union in person or by mail. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Jernigan family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
