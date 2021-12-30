James Melville Williams, Jr.
SHILOH - James Melville "Mel" Williams, Jr., 58, of 152 Milltown Road, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in his home.
Born in Pasquotank County on December 26, 1963, he was the son of Linda Ross Williams of Shiloh and the late James Melville Williams, Sr. Retired from Carolina Skiff in Waycross, GA, he was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Melinda Lewis (husband, Ron) of Camden; two nieces, Amy White (husband, Josh) of Elizabeth City and Olivia McDaries of Virginia Beach, VA; two nephews, John Lewis (wife, Kelly) of Chesapeake, VA and Michael Lewis (wife, Jennifer) of Roanoke, VA; three great-nieces, Emily, Scarlett, and Penelope; an uncle, Steve Williams; an aunt, Margaret Ann Denison; and other extended family members.
A graveside memorial service will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, and will be conducted by Pastor Tommy Berry.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Shiloh Baptist Church, PO Box 31, Shiloh, NC 27974, or to any chapter of the American Cancer Society.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements