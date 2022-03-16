James Wilson Hall

James Wilson "Jim" Hall, 75, of Moyock, NC, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in Currituck County on October 28, 1946, he was the son of the late John Edgar and Frances Poyner Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Hall, Jr. A retired General Motors parts manager having been employed with various dealerships over the years, he was a member of Moyock United Methodist Church. Other community involvement included service on the Currituck County Board of Education, Moyock Memorial Cemetery Board, and was fortunate to have touched many lives with his love of Currituck history. An Air Force veteran, he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War era. Surviving is his wife of 51 years, Becky Hall; a son, Michael Hall (wife, Katherine, and their son, Cole) of Moyock; a daughter, Holly Starnes (husband, Emmett, and their children, Emma and Paul); a sister, Lois Collins (husband, Charles) of Atlanta, GA; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A graveside memorial service will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in Moyock Memorial Cemetery, 230 Caratoke Highway, Moyock, and will be conducted by Pastor David Clift. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Moyock United Methodist Church, 268 Caratoke Highway, Moyock. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Moyock U.M.C., PO Box 267, Moyock, NC 27958. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
