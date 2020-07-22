James Winslow

James "Jimmie" Winslow
ELIZABETH CITY - James "Jimmie" Howard Winslow, 77, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at home. He was born August 18, 1942, in Elizabeth City, NC to the late George Henry Winslow and Evie Lillian Winslow. He was the husband of Billie Anne Reid Winslow. He was a faithful member of Evangelical Methodist Church. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and took great joy in sharing Him with others.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Donna W. Crouse (Jon) of Elizabeth City, NC, and Pam W. Smith (Michael) of Southport, NC; two sons, Howard Kent Winslow of CA, and Brent Austin Winslow of Elizabeth City, NC; five grandchildren, Patrick Crouse (Brielle), Jordan Crouse, Lauren Crouse, Kellianne Layton (Scott) and Reid Smith; two great grandchildren, Remington Crouse and Easton Crouse; a brother, Alden Winslow (Elaine) of Elizabeth City; a stepmother, Camille Winslow of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother-in-law, Wilson E. Reid Jr. Of Edenton, NC; and a sister-in-law, Mary Jo Blake (Jerry) of Shelby, NC. He was pre-deceased by his brother, Don Winslow.
He attended Central High School and was in the inaugural class of the Agricultural Institute at NC State University. Upon graduation, he farmed for over fifty years. Jimmie was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a good friend to many. He lived life with great enthusiasm and love to serve others! The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice Chaplain Scott Taylor, Heather Rouse, RN, and everyone who helped with providing care for Jimmie. The kindness and compassion shown by this group of professionals was exceptional in every way.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Evangelical Methodist Church, 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909; Sons of Thunder Ministries, P.O. Box 7, Damascus, Maryland 20872; Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Winslow family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.