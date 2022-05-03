James Witchey

ELIZABETH CITY - James Gilbert Witchey, age 83, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at his home. Born in Wadsworth, OH on March 26, 1939 to the late William Charles Witchey and Irene Viars Witchey Guilliams, he was the husband of Catherine Ann Clubb Witchey. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Donna Marie Witchey and Tari Lynn Grier; two sons, James "Beau" Witchey (Wanda) and Rodger Witchey (Wendy); ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and five great great-grandchildren.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA 23454. A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Witchey family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Witchey's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or online at www.stjude.org/donate.
