With very sad hearts, we announce the passing of Mr. Jamie Harold Wooton on Friday, January 29, 2021 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Jamie was a wonderful son, husband, father, brother and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. Jamie was born September 15, 1958. His parents were Harold and Leatha Wooton. He was raised in a very strong family that honors God and loves all of the family members. Jamie and Barbie attended Victory Baptist Church, but he was on the prayer list at many other churches in Elizabeth City, Raleigh, Richmond and Charlotte. Jamie never met an enemy in his life. He loved everybody and helped anybody with their cars, no matter what time of the day or night. It didn’t even matter if they could pay the bill or not. Jamie started out working at Mann’s Auto Shop many years ago in Elizabeth City. After a few years, Jamie moved on to Auto Zone and a few years later to Advance Auto, where he met and married the love of his life, Barbara “Barbie” Smith Wooton. He was so proud of her. Together they had a son named James Tyler Wooton. James graduated from Camden Early College, attended COA, and was in his final year of the Music Program at ECSU. Jamie took over the Camden Shell Station where they had a great business for many years. Eventually, after getting sick, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts hired Jamie. What a wonderful blessing for Jamie and his family! He is survived by his wife, Barbie; their children, Jeremy, James Tyler, daughter Taylor, son-in-law Joe; two brothers, Larry Wooton (Pam) and Marcus Wooton (Cathy); two sisters, Barbara Wilson (Mack) and Linda Cramer (Stevens); grandchildren Bentley, Paul, Chance and Rylin; and many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, as well as a whole group of outstanding cousins who would do absolutely anything for him. A heartfelt thank you to the members of New Day Church and the congregation that never stopped believing and praying for Jamie’s health to improve, including Pastors Dale and Sherry Forbes and Pastor Germain Brunson. Jamie had many friends from High School that ate breakfast with him every Saturday for many years. Thank you to Larry Anderson, Dwight Cauley, and Arnold Wiley. There are many more. They never failed to visit Jamie as much as they could when he was sick. Thank you all! Because of Covid, Jamie was not able to see all of those who called and wanted to visit with him. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Saviour and had rededicated his life to the Lord. No service is scheduled at this time due to Covid restrictions. A Celebration of Jamie’s life will be held at later date and the specifics will be updated and published when those arrangements are made. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Wooton family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.