Jane Cannon Cox

ELIZABETH CITY - Jane Cannon Cox entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Celebration of Life service will take place on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home. Service will be aired live at www.beachrivers.com. Viewing will be held on Saturday from 3-6pm at the funeral home.

Jane leaves to cherish her: husband, James L. Cox; daughter, Keanna Cox; son, Quashun Cox; three sisters; two brothers; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

