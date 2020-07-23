Jane Culpepper

Jane Aydlett Culpepper
ELIZABETH CITY - Jane Aydlett Culpepper, 89, of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Monday evening, July 20, 2020, in the Albemarle Sentara Medical Center. She was born on September 30, 1930, in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Trim White Aydlett and Maude Evangeline Perry Aydlett and was the widow of the late Levin Butler Culpepper. Jane was a member of the First Baptist Church; a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed working in her garden, playing bridge, and cooking. Not only was Jane a good cook, she was willing to share her special recipes with others to enjoy. Her family and friends were most important to her and she was always willing to give her unconditional love and support.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Culpepper Spruill and husband, Walt, of Manteo, NC, a daughter-in-law, Gail Bass Culpepper of Southern Shores, NC, three grandchildren, Jane Hunter Spruill-Causey and husband, Ron, of Edenton, NC, Stephen Tyler Culpepper of Raleigh, NC, and Anna Catherine Culpepper of Raleigh, NC; two great grandchildren, William Levin Causey and Avera Collins Causey both of Edenton, NC. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Culpepper Hudgins; a son, Stephen Hall Culpepper, a sister, Van Jones, and a brother, Trim Aydlett.
Due to the current conditions associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family will be having a private graveside service in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial donations be made to the First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Culpepper family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.