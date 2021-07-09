Mrs. Jane E. Overton Beamon of Elizabeth City, North Carolina entered eternal rest on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the Late Lee Edward Overton, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Herring Overton. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Samuel McKinley Beamon; sister Elaine D. Overton; brother Lee E. Overton, Jr; and granddaughter Candace Beamon. Eulogistic Service will be Monday, July 12, 2021, 12 noon at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, North Carolina with Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks, Eulogist. Interment will be in the West Lawn Cemetery, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A public walk-through viewing will be on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home and 1 hour before service at the church. Masks are still required for all services. Mom leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Jauntee (Apostle Clinton) Wilkins of Roper, North Carolina; 3 sons, Elie (Rose), Sam (Crystal) and Vincent (Maureen) Beamon all of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; fourteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; three nieces, Jackqueline Hoggard, Robin (Alexis) Joyner and Deloris (Tony) Tyler all of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; special first cousins, Lucille and Theresa Herring, Staten Island, New York; a very special daughter and “Care Taker” Louise Mallory and host of other cousins and loving friends. You may leave on-line condolences at www.beachrives.com Beach River Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Beamon family.
Weather Alert
This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE **ELSA APPROACHING CHESAPEAKE BAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Accomack, Bertie, Camden, Chesapeake, Chowan, Dorchester, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Gloucester, Hampton/Poquoson, Hertford, Inland Worcester, Lancaster, Maryland Beaches, Mathews, Middlesex, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Northumberland, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Somerset, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Western Currituck, Westmoreland, Wicomico, and York * STORM INFORMATION: - About 90 miles west-southwest of Ocean City MD or about 50 miles north-northwest of Norfolk VA - 37.6N 76.5W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 25 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa will lift across eastern Virginia overnight, before moving northeast of the Delmarva coast early Friday morning. Heavy rain bands will pivot across the northern neck and lower eastern shore over the next few hours. 2 to 4 inches of additional rainfall is forecast across this area over the Lower Eastern Shore. Locally higher amounts up to 6 inches are possible. Heavy rainfall will result in a threat of localized flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for the above mentioned areas. Minor tidal flooding is possible on the Bay side of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore and in portions of the Virginia Northern Neck adjacent to the tidal Potomac. Additionally, a few tornadoes will be possible overnight across southeast Maryland, which could lead to locally enhanced damage. Dangerous marine conditions are expected to develop this evening into Friday morning...with strong winds and seas building to 6 to 9 feet. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across coastal Virginia, coastal NE North Carolina and the lower eastern shore. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs will sustain damage. - A few roads will be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across EASTERN VIRGINIA...AND THE LOWER EASTERN SHORE. Potential impacts include: - Flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt evacuations and rescues - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen, with swift currents, and overspill their banks. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures and/or weaken foundations. Some areas may experience areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures are expected. Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA... AND THE LOWER EASTERN SHORE. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across the eastern shore. Remain well braced against a tornado event having additional limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - A few tornadoes are expected. As a result, execution of emergency plans could be hindered in affected areas. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Roofs peeled off some buildings. A few chimneys toppled and mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned. Large tree tops and branches snapped off, with some trees knocked over. A few vehicles blown off roads. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery- powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane as any improvement in weather will only be temporary. Once the eye passes, conditions will become life threatening as winds immediately return to dangerous speeds, so remain safely sheltered from the storm. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. Quickly move to the safest place within your shelter if it begins to fail, preferably an interior room on the lowest floor as long as flooding is not a concern. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov - For the latest weather and storm information go to weather.gov/wakefield NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Wakefield VA around 6 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Weather Alert
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Elizabeth City * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs will sustain damage. - A few roads will be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early this morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt a few evacuations - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swift currents. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become swollen and overflow. - Flood waters may enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Rapid ponding of water is possible at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some storm drains and retention ponds could become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures can be expected. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ready.gov/hurricanes - readync.org - weather.gov/akq