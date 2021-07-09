Jane E. Overton Beamon

Mrs. Jane E. Overton Beamon of Elizabeth City, North Carolina entered eternal rest on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the Late Lee Edward Overton, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Herring Overton. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Samuel McKinley Beamon; sister Elaine D. Overton; brother Lee E. Overton, Jr; and granddaughter Candace Beamon. Eulogistic Service will be Monday, July 12, 2021, 12 noon at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, North Carolina with Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks, Eulogist. Interment will be in the West Lawn Cemetery, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A public walk-through viewing will be on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home and 1 hour before service at the church. Masks are still required for all services. Mom leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Jauntee (Apostle Clinton) Wilkins of Roper, North Carolina; 3 sons, Elie (Rose), Sam (Crystal) and Vincent (Maureen) Beamon all of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; fourteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; three nieces, Jackqueline Hoggard, Robin (Alexis) Joyner and Deloris (Tony) Tyler all of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; special first cousins, Lucille and Theresa Herring, Staten Island, New York; a very special daughter and “Care Taker” Louise Mallory and host of other cousins and loving friends. You may leave on-line condolences at www.beachrives.com Beach River Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Beamon family.

