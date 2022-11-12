Jane Mayberry Ponder

Jane Mayberry Ponder, 58, of 405 Massachusetts Ave., passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Mrs. Ponder was born in Wake County on July 22, 1964, and was the daughter of the late William Jones Mayberry and Alma Kaye Covington Mayberry. She attended Louisburg College in Louisburg, NC and later graduated from Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh. A homemaker, for many years she had also been employed as a secretary, most recently with Curtis Media Radio Stations in Goldsboro. A member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, one of her greatest enjoyments was singing gospel music. Surviving is her husband of 36 years, Reggie Wallace Ponder, Jr.; two sons, Michael Tabb (wife, Jessica) of Signal Mountain, TN and Nathan Ponder of Elizabeth City; two sisters, Martha Kaye Mayberry (husband, Layne Snelling) of Cary and Beth Mayberry of Southport; a granddaughter, Mailee Merciers; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 3, at 10 a.m. in Hertford United Methodist Church, and will be conducted by the Reverends David Blackmon, Carroll Bundy and Dr. Reginald Ponder, Sr. Friends may visit with the family in the fellowship hall of the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or to Louisburg College, 501 N. Main Street, Louisburg, NC 27549, or to a church or charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

