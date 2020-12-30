Janet Basnight Chambers, age 85, of 526 Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, NC, passed away on December 27, 2020 at her residence. A native of Pasquotank County, she was born on October 23, 1935 to the late Nora Wood and Ebert Moody Basnight. She was a homemaker and the wife of Aubrey C. Chambers. In addition to her husband of 66 years, she is survived by her daughters; Diana Lemon and husband John of Valrico, FL, Darlene Sutter and husband David of Lexington, SC, Teresa Huie and husband John of Elizabeth City, NC, and her son; Samuel Chambers and wife Awilda of Smithfield, VA, eight grandchildren and twenty greatgrandchildren. She loved all her family and had a very special relationship with her grandson Luke Aubrey Huie, and enjoyed telling everyone how he always gave her a hug and a kiss when he saw her. Janet was predeceased by her siblings; Arvilla Kelly, Frank Roy Morse, and Moody Basnight, and a granddaughter, Lindsay Michelle Hatcher. The family would like to thank her caregivers; Mellany, Anne, Kathy, Laura, Kelly, Deborah, Stevette, and Denise and the nurses and staff of Community Home Care & Hospice for their loving and compassionate care during the last years of her life. Janet had a strong faith in the Lord and a heart for serving others and was involved in a number of faith-based ministries. To honor her service, the family suggests in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to the Albemarle Crisis Pregnancy Center, N.O.A.H. Ministries, Inc., or Chase & Kristina Granstaff Missions. Janet was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and extended this love & caring to many others beyond her biological family. Although we will miss her, we are comforted in knowing she is rejoicing in her new heavenly home. “Welcome thou Good & Faithful Servant, enter into the joy of thy Lord.” For reasons of safety, a private family service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Chambers family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
