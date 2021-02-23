Janet Everton Thomas

Janet Leigh Everton Thomas, 72, of 3029 Crystal Lake Drive, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 in her daughter's home in Hertford. Mrs. Thomas was born in Norfolk, VA on January 24, 1949, and was the daughter of the late Yakel Tovine Everton, Jr. and Pansy Mae Wallace Everton-Smith. A retired seamstress, she was an active member of Fountain of Life Church and its Sonshine Quilters where enjoyed serving the Lord and others with her love of quilting. Earlier she had enjoyed fellowship with New Life Assembly of God where she had served as the choir director and as a Sunday school teacher for many years. Other enjoyments included her involvement with the Pasquotank County Senior Center and her love of playing cards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, C.L. Thomas. Surviving are her daughter, Amber T. Glover (husband, Jason) of Hertford; a son, Brett A. Thomas of Lone Tree, CO; a sister, Joyce Busby (husband, Todd) of Virginia Beach, VA; two brothers, Larry Everton (wife, Sandy) of California and Tim Everton of Elizabeth City; and three grandsons, Conner, Jonathan, and Austin. A remembrance service for family and friends will be held Friday, February 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Fountain of Life Activate Building. Beginning at 1:30 p.m., there will be a formal time for friends to share personal remembrances of Mrs. Thomas and the remaining time is available for visitation with family members. At other times, the family will be meeting at her daughter’s home, 151 Puddin Ridge Road, Hertford. A committal service will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Fountain of Life Church, 1107 US Hwy 17 South, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.