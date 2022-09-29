Cloudy with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High 71F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 6 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Janet Faye Hendrix Martin, 79, of 198 Knowles Landing, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Martin was born in Chowan County on August 10, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Noah M. "Mack" and Adelaide Layden Hendrix. A graduate of Chowan High School where she played on the girls basketball team, she had many happy memories of growing up in the Cannons Ferry community, the daughter of hard working parents who farmed the land and fished the river. Retired as an executive in the banking industry, she had worked at both United National and First Citizens banks. Prior to those employments, for 20 years she worked for the Town of Edenton, first as a secretary to the Utilities Department, and later as the town's Chief Financial Officer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Randy Hendrix. Surviving is her husband of over 40 years, James D. "Jim" Martin, and his children, Jenni Rose Khamis (husband, Younan) and Doug Martin (wife, Laura Lea), both of Columbus, GA. She was "Grandma Janet" to James Douglas Martin III, Haley Grace Martin, Ari Khamis, and Asher Khamis. Also surviving is her brother, Johnny Mack Hendrix (wife, Nancy), and their daughter, Lisa Perry (husband, Shane, and children, Tony and Kayla), all of Tyner; and a sister-in-law, Wendy Hendrix of Jarvisburg. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Dario Ruvarac of Hertford Baptist Church. A private burial will be in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hertford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 34, Hertford, NC 27944. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.