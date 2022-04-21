Mrs. Janet Forbes Jones Shore, 78, of Clemmons, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday April 18, 2022. Janet was born to the late Elmer Burgess Jones, Sr., and Vida Marie Forbes Jones on September 2, 1943, in Camden County, NC. She graduated from Camden County High School in 1962, where she then went on to nursing school in order to become a licensed practical nurse at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Janet took much pride in her work within the hospital, but also her work within her home. She was a loving mother and homemaker to her children in which she adored. In her free time, she enjoyed dancing, painting, and spending time with her family. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Burgess Jones, Sr., and Vida Marie Forbes Jones; her loving husband of 35 years, Jack Eugene Shore; sisters, Bertie Sanderlin, Alma Mullins, and Joyce Lambertson, and her brother, E.B. Jones. Her surviving family members include her son, John Evan Shore; daughter, Amanda S. Wilkins; stepson, Jack E. Shore, Jr.; grandchildren, Hannah Cason, Sarah Elizabeth Causey, April Marie Shore, Alison Mae Shore, Andrea Mackenzie Shore, Seana Joyce Shore and Errette Shore; great-grandchildren, Carolina Vidalise Cason and T.J. Causey; and several other special nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held for Janet on Sunday April 24, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Reverend John Bishop officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
