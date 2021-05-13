Janet Fraley

Janet G. Williams Brown Fraley
GEORGETOWN - Janet G. Williams Brown Fraley, 78, of Georgetown, Kentucky formerly of Ironton, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at her residence. The Ashland, Ky. native was born March 24, 1943 a daughter of the late Merrill Williams and Ruth Worley Williams.
Janet was a 1961 graduate of Paul G. Blazer High School in Ashland. She was a former bookkeeper and the former restaurant manager for the Ironton Country Club and the Chowan Country Club in Edenton, N.C.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husbands, Handley Davis in 1975, George A. Brown in 1998 and Steven Fraley in 2010, a son, Paul Davis, her sister, Joyce Nies and a niece, Cindy Forte.
She is survived by: a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Jimmy Grounds of Ironton, OH. a son, Tony Brown of Georgetown, KY. her granddaughter, Haley Brown of Georgetown, KY. former daughter-in-law, Sara Venable of Georgetown, KY.and her nephew, Quinn Litzenberger of Ashland, KY.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 6:00P.M. until 8:00P.M. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, Ohio. Funeral services will be 12:00P.M. Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Eddie Caudill officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio.
To offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipfuneralhome.net.