Janet Ruth Farr Kidd Bertaut

Janet Ruth Farr Bertaut died peacefully surrounded by the love of family and friends. Born in St. Mary’s Hospital in Modesto, California, she was the seventh child of eight belonging to Bernard and Ruth Farr (owners of Farr’s Department Store, a long-time establishment in Modesto, CA). A member of the first graduating class of Downey High School in 1954, she went on to further her education and was graduate from Pasadena College (now Point Loma Nazarene University) in 1959 with a degree in Vocal Performance. Jan attended the First Baptist Church of Elizabeth City. She is survived by her son, Brian Kidd and wife, Nancy of Little Elm, Texas; son, Senior Chief Petty Officer (retd.) Barret Kidd and wife, Dawn of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; son, Murray Kidd and wife, Nancy of Middleborough, Massachusetts; grandsons Jesse, Edward, and Owen; great grandson, Gio; her brother, Harvey Farr of Elk Grove, California and her sister, Carol Allen of Turlock, California. She was preceded in death by her sisters Elaine Thomas, Muriel Priest, Leona Strong, Doris Galloway and Bernice Millen. A ceremony of life ceremony will be live streamed on Facebook Live on January 16th at 4:00pm. The family has requested remembrances be made in the form of contributions to The Actors Fund at www.actorsfund.org. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Bertaut family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .