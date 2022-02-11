Janet Salvo

HERTFORD - Janet Thomas Salvo, 73, of W. Market Street, died Monday, February 7, 2022 at her home.
Mrs. Salvo was born in Meridian, MS on August 9, 1948, and was the daughter of the late Kenneth Leon Thomas and Ruth Warren Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian Scott Salvo, her nephew, Freddie Thomas, her sister-in-law, Faye Thomas, and by a brother, Kenny Thomas.
Retired as an accounting clerk from Perry Glass Co. in Elizabeth City, she was active in the Perquimans County Senior Center, and was a past member of Colonial Quilters.
Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Edgar Earle Salvo, Jr.; a sister, Dollie Cottrill of Blacksburg, VA; two brothers, John Thomas (Jo) and Rob Thomas (Rhonda), both of Toomsuba, MS; a niece, Dr. Casey Levy (Josh) of Columbus, OH; and three nephews, Dr. Kenneth Thomas (Rachel) of Starkville, MS, Heath Thomas (Denice) of Madison, MS, and Peter Thomas (Ana) of Jackson, MS.
A gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. Inurnment will be held in Toomsuba at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in her memory be made either to Perquimans County Senior Center, PO Box 615, or to Perquimans County Rescue Squad, PO Box 563, both in Hertford, NC 27944.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.