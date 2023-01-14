Janice Y. Boyce
HERTFORD - Janice Mae Yagel Boyce, 88, of 128 Nixon Street, died Saturday, December 31, 2022 in ECU Bertie Hospital, Windsor.
Mrs. Boyce was born in Staunton, Virginia on December 13, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Ivan Cleon and Reba Garber Yagel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W. Eugene Boyce; her brother, William K. "Bill" Yagel; and by her beloved canine companion, "Little Lady".
A teacher's aid in the Perquimans County School System, she later attended and graduated from Elizabeth City State University, and began a career in Pasquotank County where she taught History at Northeastern High School. A faithful member of Hertford United Methodist Church, she enjoyed her time spent in the Adult Choir and the Minnie Wilson Circle.
Surviving are two daughters, Denise "Dee" Boyce of Greenville and Dawn Boyce Martin (husband, Larry) of Houston, TX; her son, Christopher Eugene Boyce of Hertford; three grandchildren, Shannon Ward of Greenville, Dustin Eugene Rodriguez of Houston, TX and Jessica Lauren Rodriguez of Los Angeles, CA; three great-grandchildren, Tyler Winslow, Chase Ward and Hayden Ward; and a great-great-grandson, Clinton Reed Winslow.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 28, at 11:00 a.m. in Hertford United Methodist Church and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Gene Tyson. Friends are invited to join the family in the church social hall immediately following the service. A private inurnment will be next to her husband in Cedarwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs Street, Hertford, NC 27944.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
