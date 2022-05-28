At age 92, Janice Palmer Franks made her entrance into the Gates of Glory to forevermore be with her Lord and Saviour on Mother's Day, May 8, 2022. Janice was born on December 26, 1929, in Weeksville, NC to the late Gaynelle Raper Palmer and Harley Palmer and was the widow of Stanley "Sleepy" Franks to whom she was married for almost sixty years. ??She is survived by sons, Steven Franks (Cynthia), and David Franks (Beth), all of Florida as well as a daughter, Patti Swain, of the home; a sister, Shirley Osgood of Virginia; granddaughters Heather Franks of Georgia, Justine Franks of Florida, Lauren Brickhouse of Elizabeth City and Rachel West of Colorado, four great-grandchildren, Fiona McCabe, Maverick McCabe, Cole Brickhouse, Halle Brickhouse, and Michaiah West. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Morton Palmer and Barbara Dray. Janice enjoyed all kinds of crafts over the years but her favorites were crocheting and cross-stitching. She made many special things for her family and friends as well as sold many of them at the Craftsmen's Fair and The Mistletoe Show. She also had a passion for crossword puzzles and Scrabble. She was a very independent woman who was always busy up until she stayed home to care for Sleepy as he battled cancer. During this time, she developed a love of reading, especially Christian novels and Bible study things. Janice taught Sunday School for several years and truly loved her Lord, Jesus Christ. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on June 2, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church, 113 Foxboro Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 with Pastor Bryan Pease officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service and other times at the residence. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Franks. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.TwifordFH.com.
