Janice Riddick

Janice Matthews Riddick
EDENTON - Janice Matthews Riddick, 74, of Edenton, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Sentara Obici Hospital, Suffolk, VA.
Mrs. Riddick was born in Hertford County on May 26, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Lloyd Lathan and Corey Alexandria Leggett Matthews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rachel Conner; and by brothers, Alfred Ray, Thomas, and Gene Matthews. A retired nurse, she was a member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church and its Christeen Peele Sunday School Class.
Surviving are her husband of 25 years, Lloyd E. Riddick; two sons, Henry L. Nixon, Jr. of Fairfax, VA and Tracy L. Nixon of Edenton; a daughter, Sharon L. Morgan of Edenton; two brothers, Bobby Matthews of Aulander and Jessie Matthews of Como; two grandsons, Hunter Yount and Landon Morgan; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church, and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Rusty Womack. Burial will follow in Nixon Family Cemetery. Masks and social distancing measures are encouraged. Friends may join the family at the home of her son, Tracy, 132 Nixon Road, Edenton.
Memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the American Diabetes Association.
Memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the American Diabetes Association.