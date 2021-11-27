Janie Hill

Janie Stallings Hill
KNOXVILLE, TN - Janie Stallings Hill, 79, passed away at home Nov 21 after battling cancer.
She was born to Asa Elias and Mary Sue (Sue) Stallings in Belvidere on Nov 15, 1943 and grew up on the family farm.
After graduating Perquimans County HS, she earned an AA in Accounting from College of the Albemarle. She met her husband Robert at Perquimans County HS; they wed July 12, 1964. She worked as an accounting clerk to help pay for Robert's engineering education at NC State.
She provided a loving home for her family and enjoyed a number of creative activities, including tole painting, weaving baskets, and growing tropical plants. She sold many of her creations through local craft shows and her business, Natural Treasures. She was an avid gardener and maintained wildflower gardens and a large vegetable garden. She was a tireless worker for the Ladies Auxiliary of the Karns Volunteer Fire Department and a long-time member of the Karns Extension Homemakers Club. She shared her father's interest in genealogy and traced her ancestors back 10 generations.
She enjoyed hiking in the Smoky Mountains and other local trails. She was a very active member of the Happy Hikers and Walkers.
She is survived by loving husband of 57 years Robert, brother Eddie Stallings of Washington, NC, son Anthony (Lisa) of Alexandria, VA and daughter Dawn Vohs (Michael) of Maryville, TN.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. She will be privately interred at Edgewood Cemetery in Knoxville.