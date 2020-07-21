Janis S. Roberts
CHESAPEAKE - Janis Seymour Roberts, 73, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 15th. Janis was born in Portsmouth, Virginia and was the daughter of the late James Boyd Seymour and Winifred Monahan Seymour.
Janis is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Roberts, III, her brothers James Boyd Seymour Jr. and Charles Bernard Seymour. Janis is survived by her twin sister, Joan Seymour Mills and children Terry Hill (Laura), Jennifer Green (Rusty), Grandchildren Brandon Hill, Nick Hill, Andrew Shea Jr. (Ashley), Emma Shea and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com.