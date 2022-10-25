Jasper Gamiel

CURRITUCK - Jasper Donnie Gamiel, age 78, of Currituck, NC died on Friday, October 21, 2022 at his residence.
Born in Dare County, NC to the late Jasper Robert Gaimel and Nancy Pearl Midgett Gaimel, he was a Master Electrician and a member of the IBEW. He retired from Ford Motor Company after serving his country honorably in the United States Air Force.
Jasper is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Watson Gamiel; two daughters, Toni M. Hawkins (Nick) of Colington, NC and Malissa J. Gamiel of Currituck NC; a son, Jason D. Gamiel (Erin) of Kansas City, MO; ten grandchildren, Katie (Ricky), Jessica (Darryl), Allen, Whitney, Malinda (Patrick), Trey (Cheyenne), Cody (Jenna), Jason, Makayla, and Jared; thirteen great-grandchildren, Kaja, Jada, TyLee, Alora, Lily, Janelle, Jamaal, Jasiah, Marley, Grant, Addilyn, Kenna, and Luke; and one great-great grandchild, Brian.
He was also preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Twiford Memorial Chapel. To plant a tree in memory of Jasper, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made in Jasper's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/donate/.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Gamiel family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.