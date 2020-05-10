Jayeon Eugene Reese
ELIZABETH CITY - Little Prince Jayeon Eugene Reese entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
Celebration of Life Services for Prince Jayeon Eugene Reese will take place on Monday, May 11, 2020 in the Chapel of Adkins Memorial Funeral Home at 3:00pm. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be private for the immediate family only.
Professional Services of Comfort Entrusted to Adkins Memorial Funeral Home of Elizabeth City, North Carolina