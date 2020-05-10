Jayeon Eugene Reese

ELIZABETH CITY - Little Prince Jayeon Eugene Reese entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Celebration of Life Services for Prince Jayeon Eugene Reese will take place on Monday, May 11, 2020 in the Chapel of Adkins Memorial Funeral Home at 3:00pm. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be private for the immediate family only.

Professional Services of Comfort Entrusted to Adkins Memorial Funeral Home of Elizabeth City, North Carolina

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.