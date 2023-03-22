Jean Aydlett Tarkington, age 89, of Elizabeth City, NC, went to her Heavenly Home on Friday, March 17, 2023, at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC. Mrs. Tarkington, a native of Pasquotank County, was born to the late Frank and Lorraine Aydlett on December 8, 1933. She was raised by her loving grandparents, the late Willoughby and Mollie Olds. Mrs. Tarkington was the widow of William Edward (Ed) Tarkington. She was a homemaker, a member of the Esther Class of Blackwell Baptist Church, a past member of the Pasquotank County Extension Homemakers, and was a faithful volunteer for over thirty years with the Albemarle Hospital Auxiliary at Sentara Albemarle Hospital. Mrs. Tarkington is survived by two sons, Steven E. Tarkington and wife, Lynn, of Brentwood, TN and Jeffrey F. Tarkington and wife, Jackie, of Clayton, NC; two special grandsons, Matthew Tarkington and wife, Keeley, of Clayton, NC, Jason Tarkington and wife, Crystal, of Clayton, NC, and a special grand-dog, Olivia; two special great granddaughters, Lily Ann and Paisley Evelyn; siblings, Kathryn Johnson of Orange Park, FL, William (Billy) Aydlett and wife, Joyce, of Charleston, SC, and Carolyn Simpson, of Grandy, NC; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Frances Turner, Frank (Biggy) Aydlett, Mildred Mercer, Ray Aydlett, John Aydlett, Oswald Aydlett, Chris Aydlett, and Shirley Aydlett. Funeral services will take place at Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. A private family interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Twiford Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, 700 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or Food Bank of the Albemarle, 109 Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Tarkington Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
