...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation. Locally, some rural areas may briefly drop to 31 to
32 degrees around sunrise.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Jean Burgess Harrison of Hertford, NC died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at The Citadel at Elizabeth City. A native of Old Trap, NC, she was the daughter of the late Iredell Sawyer Burgess and Clarence Jones Burgess. Jean was a member of Hertford United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star - Indian Ridge Chapter #319. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Wright Harrison, Jr.; a son, Frank Troy Harrison; three sisters; and one brother. Mrs. Burgess is survived by a son, William A. Harrison of Kill Devil Hills, NC; and two grandchildren, Heather and W. Brandon Harrison. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Still Waters Baptist Church followed by a reception and luncheon. Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
