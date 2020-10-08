Jean James

Jean Johnson James
ELIZABETH CITY - Shirley Jean Johnson James, age 84, of Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Heritage Care Assisted Living. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on July 5, 1936 to the late Irvin E. Johnson and Laurine Pendleton Johnson, she worked as a paralegal until retirement.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathy S. James (Jimmie); a son, Norman C. James, Jr.; three sisters, Angela Sawyer (Joe), Joyce James, and Rita Tuttle (Paige); a sister-in-law, Judy Johnson; two grandchildren, Alexandria James Brickhouse (Jonathan) and Erin White of FL; and one great-grandson, Casen Brickhouse. She was preceded in death by a brother, Irvin E. Johnson, Jr. and a grandson, Steven Eric.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the James family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.