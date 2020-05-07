Jean Jones

Jean S. Jones
ELIZABETH CITY - Our beloved mother, Jean Audrey Stallings Jones, passed to her heavenly home Monday morning, May 4, 2020, from her daughter's home surrounded by her family. She was born January 20, 1938 and grew up in the New Hope community of Perquimans County, North Carolina. A graduate of Perquimans County High School in Hertford, NC, she attended Kee's Business College, married Fred Leigh Jones of Perquimans County in July of 1956, and was owner and operator of New Hope Rest Haven for twenty-five years. She grew up, raised her family in, and was an active member of New Hope United Methodist Church. She more recently worshipped at New Hope Christian Fellowship Church in Elizabeth City. Audrey touched many lives in and beyond the New Hope community and was well known for her love of Jesus, her family, and her community.
She is survived by her five children: Jeanette Avery (Michael) of New Bern, NC, Darlene Jones of Hertford, NC, Tommy Jones (Kathy) of Hertford, NC, Linda Dickens (Steve) of Greenville, NC, and Catherine Ansink (David) of Elizabeth City, NC; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-grandsons on the way; and many nieces and nephews. Audrey was pre-deceased by her husband, Fred Leigh Jones; her parents, Carson Lee Stallings and Florence Rovena Morse Stallings; her sister, Ann S. Butt; her brother, Carson Lee Stallings, Jr.; and her oldest grandson, Jeremy Wayne Ivey.
The family extends sincere appreciation for all the support and prayers over the years and in recent months. They would especially like to thank her devoted caretakers, Lucy Dance, Linda Tillett, Cheryl Sawyer, Carolyn Mattocks, Josephine Benjamin, Anita McCall, Hattie Williams, and Theresa Smith.
The family will be at Audrey's home over Mother's Day weekend for a private celebration of life. Those who wish to make a donation in her honor may select the charity of their choice. The family extends their gratitude to Twiford associate and dear friend, June Dunn.