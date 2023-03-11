Jean Ritter Winslow McKinley

NORFOLK - Jean Ritter Winslow McKinley, 89, 401 College Place, Norfolk VA died Saturday, February 25, 2023, in her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was a former resident of both Hertford and Nags Head, NC. Jean was born in Edenton, NC on July 28, 1933, to John Thomas Dobson and wife Grace Irene Spencer Dobson, also of Edenton NC.

