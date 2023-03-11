...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
NORFOLK - Jean Ritter Winslow McKinley, 89, 401 College Place, Norfolk VA died Saturday, February 25, 2023, in her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was a former resident of both Hertford and Nags Head, NC. Jean was born in Edenton, NC on July 28, 1933, to John Thomas Dobson and wife Grace Irene Spencer Dobson, also of Edenton NC.
Jean attended school in Huntington, West Virginia including Marshall University, where she earned a degree in Journalism, and later Iowa State University (Internet), obtaining an Associate Degree in Landscaping. Jean was an avid gardener and horticulturalist and is remembered for spending many days tending her gardens and researching new information to ensure she was current. She published many articles relating to her field, focusing on local vegetation, and was the author of several cookbooks. She was a member of Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal Church, member of the Daughters of American Revolution and the Colonial Dames, she was a historian buff. Above all, she was beloved by her family and friends alike.
Mrs. McKinley was predeceased by her late husband Allan Hugh McKinley, her brothers John William Gordon Perry and John Thomas Dobson, Jr., and her son William M. (Mac) Ritter III. She was formerly married to William McClellan Ritter II and Julian Emmett Winslow II, of Columbus, OH and Hertford, NC, respectively, both deceased.
She is survived by her sisters Maude Leigh Dobson Lubasz, Edenton, NC, and Grace Schilling of Charlotte, NC; her sons John Ernest Ritter, Houston, TX, David Winslow Ritter, Virginia Beach, VA and Julian Emmett Winslow III of Norfolk, VA; daughter, Breese Ritter Spruill of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren Kacy Alys Ritter, Jason Perry Ritter, Kyle McClellan Spruill, Hannah Breese Spruill, Charlotte Leigh Sheets, Maxwell Ritter Spruill, Corbett Kelly Tuck Whannell and Chandler Brinkman Tuck; great-grandchildren June Leigh Sheets, Kit Violet DeSilva, and Sabine, Wren and Jones Whannel.
Jean is remembered with great fondness by the children of her late husband, Allan Hugh McKinley: Carol McKinley Dudley, Norfolk, VA, Paul and Alison McKinley Goss of Salinas, CA, Carmen and Andrew McKinley of Franklin, TN.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25 in Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Interment will be in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jean Outland Chrysler Library, Chrysler Museum, Norfolk. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com.
