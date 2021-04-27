Celebration of life for Jean S. White will be Wednesday April 28, 2021 at one o'clock at New Ramoth Gilead Baptist church. Visitation will be Tuesday April 27, 2021 at Stallings Funeral Home form 5 to 7. Jean leaves to cherish her memes her loving husband Jackie White of Elizabeth City NC; four sons, Jackie White(Betty) of Fayetteville, NC, Lavon White(Audrey) of Hampton VA, Trovon White(Bisceglia) of Elizabeth City , NC, Jerel White(Latoria) of Elizabeth City , NC; one daughter, Tonyenia White of Elizabeth City,NC; two sister, Virginia Brockett, Catherine Brockett(Tommy),of Elizabeth City, NC; nine grandchildren, Jaquan Fayton, Tykera Fayton, ArkequnnaFayton, Kaleisha Fayton, Darnesha Fayton, Carlie Hawkins, Armani White, Shakiah White and Trovon;two great grandchildren Jakeim Taylor and Majid Salahuddin and a host of other relatives and friends.
