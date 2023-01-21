Jean Smith Hinton, 95, of 4219 Virginia Road, went to her Heavenly home while being in ECU Health Medical Center on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born in Gatesville on August 22, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Eugene and Erma Morris Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Henry Hinton, Sr.; her sister, Verlie Gates Franks (Roy); her brother, Wilbur Morris "Skinny" Smith (Edith); her son-in-law, Mark Anthony "Tony" Davis; and by an infant grandson, William Kyle Davis. Jean was a faithful member of Hobbsville Baptist Church for many years. In her younger years, she taught Sunday School, had served as the Director of both the Women's Missionary Union and the Vacation Bible School program, and had been an active member of several other church committees. She loved her church and her church family. Community involvement included her work delivering Meals on Wheels to area shut-ins. Jean grew up in Gatesville and graduated from Gatesville High School. She loved her hometown and often spoke of working for Dr. Thomas Carter there and helping to deliver babies. After being married on November 20, 1947 and starting a family, she became a stay at home mom. She attended all of her children's school activities. This included almost every basketball game at Chowan High School during the time her children attended there. She loved the beach, picnics and her community. One of Jean's greatest joys was spending time with family and friends. She had fond memories of picnics at Sandy Point and Arrowhead Beach with all the Hinton family. She loved all her nieces and nephews. In more recent years, she enjoyed spending time with her family at Pine Knoll Shores. Surviving are her children, Henry Hinton, Jr. (Debbie), Susan Hinton Davis, and Cindy Hinton, all of Greenville; three grandchildren, Hank Hinton (Meredith), Courtney Hinton, and Justin Davis; and two great-grandchildren, Holt and Hunter Hinton. Friends may join the family Saturday, January 21st, at Miller Funeral Home, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A service celebrating her life will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Hobbsville Baptist Church and will be conducted by her pastor, The Reverend Tim Dannelly. The family will received friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. There will be a private burial in the Town of Gatesville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hobbsville Baptist Church, in care of Jean Hobbs, P.O. Box 15, Hobbsville, NC 27946. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the ECU Health Palliative Care team for the excellent care and compassion given to their loved one during her final days. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
