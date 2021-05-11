Jeanette G. Paupst, age 84, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2021 at home in Slayden, Mississippi. Jeanette was born on January 14, 1937 to the late Arthur and Margaret McKissock Gutherless in Toronto, Canada. She settled to Chalfont, Pennsylvania in 1965 with Kenneth H. Paupst, her husband of sixty years. They retired to Hertford, North Carolina in 1997 to enjoy many years with family and friends. Jeanette was an active member of Woodland Methodist Church, Prayer Shawl, Young at Heart, Forestburg Ruritans and Red Hatters while in North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ken, grandson Steve and great grandaughter Karley. She is survived by her children Beverley Morse of Amarillo, TX; Stephen M. Paupst, Sr. (Carol) of Slayden, MS; Gerald K. Paupst (Mary) of South Mills, NC; Barbara Monroe (Jeffrey) of Galloway, NJ; Leslie Gouldey (Kevin) of Hatfield, PA. Nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Viewing will be Saturday, May 15, 2021 , from 11:30 am-1:00 pm with a 1:00 pm service to follow, at William Rowan Grant Funeral Home, 659 Street Road, Southampton, PA 18966, and interment at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Jeanette's honor can be made to the American Cancer Society.
