Jeannette Fortunato

Jeannette Winslow Fortunato
ELIZABETH CITY - Jeannette Winslow Fortunato, age 82, of 113 Cartwright Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence with family by her side. She was born in Perquimans County on January 10, 1938 to the late Walter Allen Saunders and Edna Goodman Saunders and was the wife of the late Robert E. Winslow, Sr. and the late Frank V. Fortunato, Sr. Jeannette was a pharmacy technician and worked in local pharmacies for over fifty years including Todd's to CVS. She never met a stranger and was never at a loss for words. She loved animals in general, but treated her pets like family. Jeannette's priority was always her family; they meant the most to her. She will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Fortunato is survived by her son, Robert E. Winslow, Jr. and wife Debbie of Elizabeth City; daughter in law, Sheila Winslow of Elizabeth City; stepdaughter, Lynn Hodges and husband Jim of Virginia Beach; stepsons, Nick Fortunato and wife Sheida of Chesapeake VA and Frank Fortunato, Jr. and wife Liz of Cary NC; eleven grandchildren, Stephanie, Joey, Lauren, Blake, Phillip, Stephen, Jacqueline, Brooke, Andrea, Lillian, and Nicholas; two great grandchildren, Kaylee and Lillie; sister, Marie S. Kondrach and husband Gil of Hudson, FL; and brother, Allen Saunders of Elizabeth City. She was preceded in death by her son, David L. Winslow; a sister, Fay S. Proctor; and two brothers Ronald Saunders, and Donald Saunders.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home and at all other times at the residence. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 or the SPCA of Northeastern NC , 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27906. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Fortunato family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.